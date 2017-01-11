London, Ont., hospital warns heart patients may have been exposed to infection

LONDON, Ont. — About 2,200 patients who had open heart surgery at a southwestern Ontario hospital are being warned they face an extremely low risk of infection.

London Health Sciences Centre says the patients were potentially exposed to a bacteria during their procedure due to devices used to heat and cool blood during open heart surgery.

The London, Ont., hospital says safety alerts issued to hospitals across North America indicate some of the units have been linked to a Mycobacterium chimaera infection.

Dr. Michael John, the hospital's director of infection prevention and control, says the risk of infection is less than one per cent and notes that "the risks of not having the surgery far outweigh the risk of infection."

The hospital says Mycobacterium chimaera infection is not contagious, but it can typically take months or even years to develop, making it difficult to diagnose.

Open heart surgery patients who experience symptoms such as night sweats, muscle aches, weight loss, fatigue or unexplained fever and redness, heat, or pus around the surgical incision should contact their doctor.