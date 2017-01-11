PM's cross-country tour not about padding Liberal data base of supporters: PMO
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau's cross-country tour to re-engage with average Canadians starts Thursday amid suspicions that it's really aimed at helping the Liberal party add details about potential supporters and donors to its massive data base.
While the government is organizing — and paying for — the tour, Liberal MPs in several of the cities Trudeau plans to visit this week have posted online invitations for anyone wanting to attend townhalls with the prime minister.
Those who want to attend must RSVP online, providing their names, email addresses, postal codes and phone numbers — all designated as "mandatory" fields.
However, the Prime Minister's Office says the MPs are using their parliamentary websites to advertise the events and issue invitations, in accordance with House of Commons rules.
And the PMO says none of the information collected on the MPs' sites, including event registrations, is shared with the Liberal party.
The first leg of Trudeau's tour starts Thursday in Ottawa and winds up in London, Ont., on Friday, with stops along the way at a number of small towns and cities, including Belleville, Kingston and Peterborough.