PM's cross-country tour not about padding Liberal data base of supporters: PMO

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau's cross-country tour to re-engage with average Canadians starts Thursday amid suspicions that it's really aimed at helping the Liberal party add details about potential supporters and donors to its massive data base.

While the government is organizing — and paying for — the tour, Liberal MPs in several of the cities Trudeau plans to visit this week have posted online invitations for anyone wanting to attend townhalls with the prime minister.

Those who want to attend must RSVP online, providing their names, email addresses, postal codes and phone numbers — all designated as "mandatory" fields.

However, the Prime Minister's Office says the MPs are using their parliamentary websites to advertise the events and issue invitations, in accordance with House of Commons rules.

And the PMO says none of the information collected on the MPs' sites, including event registrations, is shared with the Liberal party.