Six stories in the news today, Jan. 11

Six stories in the news for Wednesday, Jan. 11

———

FIRST FUNERALS TODAY FOR VICTIMS OF N.S. MURDER-SUICIDE

The first of two family funerals will be held today at a church in Nova Scotia, just over a week after a former Canadian soldier killed his wife, daughter and mother before killing himself. A funeral for Lionel Desmond and his 52-year-old mother is scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Tracadie. The funeral for Desmond's 31-year-old wife and 10-year-old daughter is scheduled for tomorrow.

———

REPORT: FEDS NEED HELP TACKLING CYBERTHREATS

The Canadian government is "simply not up to the overall challenge" of fending off cyberthreats on its own and must partner with the private sector and the United States to tackle the problem, warns a federally commissioned report. It comes amid growing concern about intrusions into computer systems that expose personal data, commercial secrets and government data — endangering everything from credit ratings to national security.

———

MAN JAILED IN VICTOR DAVIS DEATH FACING NEW CHARGE

A man convicted of leaving the scene in the 1989 hit-and-run death of Canadian swimming icon Victor Davis has been arraigned on a manslaughter charge in a separate case. Glen Crossley, 46, did not enter a plea deal Tuesday and is due back in court today for a bail hearing. Crossley was charged in the death of Albert Arsenault, a 70-year-old father and grandfather who died after an incident at a Montreal bar last September.

———

TANKER REMAINS GROUNDED OFF CAPE BRETON

A salvage team was unable to pull a grounded tanker from a sandy bottom off Cape Breton on Tuesday evening. Officials say crews were unable to remove enough ballast water from the Arca 1 ship to increase the vessel's buoyancy before the tide started to go down. The coast guard says the towing has been suspended until the tide and weather co-operate, but it will continue to monitor the vessel.

———

REPORT: TORONTO LUXURY HOMES SALES TO DOMINATE IN 2017

Sotheby's International Realty Canada says Toronto is poised to lead the country in high-end home sales for the third consecutive year. The latest report from the realtor showed sales of homes worth $1 million or more in the Greater Toronto Area rose 77 per cent last year compared to 2015, with a total of 19,692 properties sold. Sales of the homes worth over $4 million in the GTA rose 95 per cent year-over-year.

———

REPORT: TORONTO DOMINATES TRAFFIC CONGESTION

A new report suggests some of Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks are serious enough to compare with those in major American cities like New York and Los Angeles. The report commissioned by the Canadian Automobile Association found the most consistently congested stretch of highway in the country, a portion of Highway 401 running through central Toronto, is the ninth most clogged artery in Canada and the United States.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with the Native Women's Association of Canada.

— Cogeco Inc., Cogeco Communications Inc. and SiriusXM Canada Holdings Inc. will release first-quarter results.

— Renata Ford, widow of former mayor Rob Ford, appears in court on drunk driving charges.