Woman charged after allegedly threatening to smash people's heads in: police
A
A
Share via Email
KINGSTON, Ont. — Police say a woman is facing five charges after allegedly telling people in a "drunken rage" that she was going to "get a baseball bat and smash their heads in."
They say the woman returned to her Kingston, Ont., home on Tuesday night, got into an argument with a family member and "flew into a rage."
Investigators say the family member fled to a bedroom and the accused allegedly followed and started slamming against the door in an attempt to gain entry, but a friend who was visiting held the door shut.
They say that's when the woman — who had allegedly been drinking despite conditions of her recognizance not to consume alcohol — threatened to get a baseball bat.
The friend called police, and officers were able to arrest the woman without further incident.
A 29-year-old woman is charged with assault, two counts of breach recognizance and two counts of uttering threats.
Most Popular
-
Former strawweight champion Carla Esparza fighting at UFC Fight Night in Halifax
-
One Toronto woman's plan to bring more diversity to academia
-
Halifax home broken into twice in same night, suspect tries to jump out window to escape
-
Dartmouth Costco workers cover cost, shipping of thank-you collage to Desmond family