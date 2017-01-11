Woman charged after allegedly threatening to smash people's heads in: police

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police say a woman is facing five charges after allegedly telling people in a "drunken rage" that she was going to "get a baseball bat and smash their heads in."

They say the woman returned to her Kingston, Ont., home on Tuesday night, got into an argument with a family member and "flew into a rage."

Investigators say the family member fled to a bedroom and the accused allegedly followed and started slamming against the door in an attempt to gain entry, but a friend who was visiting held the door shut.

They say that's when the woman — who had allegedly been drinking despite conditions of her recognizance not to consume alcohol — threatened to get a baseball bat.

The friend called police, and officers were able to arrest the woman without further incident.