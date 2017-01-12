Appeal court to release decision on overturning Dennis Oland murder conviction

FREDERICTON — The New Brunswick Court of Appeal is slated to release its full decision today on why it overturned Dennis Oland's murder conviction.

The Crown will then have 10 days to review it before making an application to the Supreme Court for leave to appeal the ruling.

Oland was convicted in 2015 of the second-degree murder of his multi-millionaire father, but that verdict was overturned by the New Brunswick Court of Appeal in October.

The appeal court ruled the trial judge erred in his instructions to the jury, and ordered a new trial in the bludgeoning death of businessman Richard Oland, whose body was found in his Saint John office in July 2011.

Crown prosecutor Kathryn Gregory says they will ask the Supreme Court of Canada for leave to appeal that ruling, while the defence has said it may ask the top court for an outright acquittal.