Family of Calgary couple and their five-year-old grandson still feeling pain

CALGARY — The family of a Calgary couple and their grandson who disappeared two years ago has issued a statement days before a suspect goes to trial.

Douglas Garland, who is 56, was arrested after Alvin and Kathy Liknes and five-year-old Nathan O'Brien disappeared in June 2014.

He faces three counts of first-degree murder in a five-week trial that is to begin Monday.

Family members say the pain they feel has not lessened over time.

They say the trial will be difficult and they hope there will be justice.