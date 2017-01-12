Fatty the Great Pyrenees dog found after car he was in was stolen in Red Deer
RED DEER, Alta. — Fatty the fluffy, white Great Pyrenees has been found.
On Wednesday, the dog was in his owner's 2013 dark grey Toyota Matrix when it was stolen while idling in a parking lot in Red Deer.
Mounties sounded the alarm and asked people to keep an eye out for Fatty.
A few hours later, Fatty was found wandering around a neighbourhood.
Police say they haven't found the car.
