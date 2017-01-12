News / Canada

Fatty the Great Pyrenees dog found after car he was in was stolen in Red Deer

ounties sounded the alarm and asked people to keep an eye out for Fatty.

Fatty was last seen wearing a lime-green leash, and police are asking people to keep an eye out for the car as well as the dog.

Contributed

RED DEER, Alta. — Fatty the fluffy, white Great Pyrenees has been found.

On Wednesday, the dog was in his owner's 2013 dark grey Toyota Matrix when it was stolen while idling in a parking lot in Red Deer.

Mounties sounded the alarm and asked people to keep an eye out for Fatty.

A few hours later, Fatty was found wandering around a neighbourhood.

Police say they haven't found the car.

