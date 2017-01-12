Man charged after dead dog found in St. Catharines, Ont., apartment
A
A
Share via Email
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — A 46-year-old man is charged after police found a dead dog in a St. Catharines, Ont., apartment.
Niagara regional police say officers went to the building on Wednesday after receiving a request to check on the welfare of a dog in one of the units.
They say the dog's body has been sent to the University of Guelph for a post mortem examination.
A St. Catharines man is to appear in court on March 3 facing a charge of injuring an animal.
Police say an inspector from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is assisting with the investigation.