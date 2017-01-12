New Brunswick woman charged after alleged drunk driver hits police cruiser

SHEDIAC, N.B. — An alleged drunk driver hit the wrong car Wednesday night: a police cruiser.

New Brunswick RCMP say an officer investigating a complaint about a possible impaired driver saw a car mishandle an exit ramp in Shediac and instead drive directly into a cruiser.

They say the vehicles were badly damaged, but both drivers were treated at the scene for only "minor injuries."

Police say breath samples showed the motorist to have a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

It's alleged the vehicle involved in the crash was the same one reported earlier.