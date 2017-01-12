New Brunswick woman charged after alleged drunk driver hits police cruiser
A
A
Share via Email
SHEDIAC, N.B. — An alleged drunk driver hit the wrong car Wednesday night: a police cruiser.
New Brunswick RCMP say an officer investigating a complaint about a possible impaired driver saw a car mishandle an exit ramp in Shediac and instead drive directly into a cruiser.
They say the vehicles were badly damaged, but both drivers were treated at the scene for only "minor injuries."
Police say breath samples showed the motorist to have a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.
It's alleged the vehicle involved in the crash was the same one reported earlier.
Police say a 24-year-old Dieppe woman was released and is to appear in court in April on impaired driving charges.