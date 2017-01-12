OPP seeking Quebec man following serious assault in Hawkesbury, Ont.

HAWKESBURY, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the public's help to locate a 24-year-old Quebec man now wanted in two serious incidents.

They say two men broke into a home in Hawkesbury, Ont., late Wednesday night and confronted the occupants with weapons while demanding money.

Investigators say a male occupant was violently assaulted, causing life-threatening injuries, while two other people were confined in a room.

They say two suspects were identified and one was located by Quebec provincial police and is in custody.

OPP say they are looking for Maxime Seguin of Grenville-Sur-La-Rouge, Quebec, who is also wanted on an outstanding warrant arising from an assault with a weapon incident on Dec. 20, 2016, in The Nation, Ont.