Police to release new information in case of nurse accused of killing seniors

WOODSTOCK, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say they will be releasing new information this week in the case of a former nurse accused of killing eight seniors in two long-term care homes.

Sgt. David Rektor says an update on Elizabeth Wettlaufer's case will come on Friday morning.

Wettlaufer is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of residents at nursing homes in Woodstock, Ont., and London, Ont.

Police allege Wettlaufer used drugs to kill the seniors while she worked at the facilities between 2007 and 2014.

Her alleged victims have been identified as James Silcox, 84, Maurice Granat, 84, Gladys Millard, 87, Helen Matheson, 95, Mary Zurawinski, 96, Helen Young, 90, Maureen Pickering, 79, and Arpad Horvath, 75.

Wettlaufer, 49, is set to appear in person in a Woodstock court on Friday.

Police have said their investigation into the alleged murders was launched in September last year. Wettlaufer was arrested in late October.