Six people face charges in connection with London, Ont., bank robberies

LONDON, Ont. — Police say six people are facing charges in connection with bank robberies in London, Ont.

They say two robberies allegedly took place on Wednesday night barely half an hour apart.

In both cases, police allege two suspects entered a bank branch armed with a weapon, demanded money, then fled the scene in a car with an undisclosed amount of cash.

About an hour after the first robbery, police say they located the suspects' vehicle and then used a dog team to track down two men.

Police say they later arrested three men and one woman who were at a nearby home and seized two more vehicles related to the case.