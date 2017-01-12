Vandals threw red paint at office of Kingston, Ont., MP Gerretsen, police say
KINGSTON, Ont. — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying people who vandalized a member of Parliament's office.
They say suspects threw red paint on the doors and windows of Kingston and the Islands MP Mark Gerretsen's office in Kingston, Ont.
Investigators say the incident occurred late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
They have released photographs of two suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact police.