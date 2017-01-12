Woman hit by bus after running onto road in Wasaga Beach, Ont., to get dog
WASAGA BEACH, Ont. — Provincial police say a 25-year-old woman is in hospital after running onto the road to get a dog.
They say the woman was struck by a transit bus in Wasaga Beach, Ont., last Friday evening.
Investigators say the woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Toronto.
They say the investigation is ongoing.
