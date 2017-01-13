Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from lake NE of Peterborough, Ont.: OPP

SELWYN TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police say the body of a missing snowmobiler has been recovered from a lake northeast of Peterborough, Ont.

They say a pair of snowmobile riders encountered open water in the Hell's Gate area of Stoney Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say one rider made it across the open section, but the second disappeared under the water.

The 47-year-old man from Douro-Dummer Township, Ont., was rescued and flown to hospital for treatment of injuries due to cold water exposure.