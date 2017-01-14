Man found dead underneath car in N.B. possibly doing repairs: police

DIEPPE, N.B. — Police in New Brunswick say a man found dead in a parking lot may have been trapped under his car while trying to fix a mechanical problem.

Sgt. Andre Pepin says Codiac Regional RCMP received a call about a potential pedestrian collision outside a farmers market in Dieppe on Saturday morning.

Pepin says the 67-year-old man from Scoudouc was pronounced dead at the scene.

He says police believe the man may have been trying to repair his car when it fell on top of him.

Pepin says the body was found not long after the man dropped his wife off at the farmers market, where she works.

He says the investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.