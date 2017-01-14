Three charged after copper plates thrown from moving train and stolen: police

Police say three men are facing charges after 26 copper plates valued at more than $10,000 were thrown off a moving train and stolen.

Toronto police say the incident happened Thursday evening, when it was reported that copper plates had been stolen.

Police say three men arrived at a CN service road in Toronto and stole the copper plates, which had been thrown off a sealed box car on the moving train.

They say the men were arrested in a rented truck, in possession of the copper plates, which are valued at about $500 to $600 apiece.

Andrei Mosonyi, 44, of Toronto, Neculai Ghitiu, 42, of Montreal and Cristea Cristea, 51, of Blainville, Que., are all charged with theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.