1st-degree murder charge withdrawn against eastern Ontario man in death of wife

WINDSOR, Ont. — A charge of first-degree murder has been dropped against an eastern Ontario man accused of running down his estranged wife with a minivan.

Scott Quick, 50, of Brighton was scheduled to go to trial this summer in the hit-and-run death of Nancy Galbraith-Quick of Tecumseh, Ont.

The Crown decided Monday that, given the lack of evidence, there was no reasonable prospect for a conviction and dropped the charge.

Galbraith-Quick, 40, was hit by a stolen minivan in February 2006 while in the parking lot of the school where she worked in Emeryville, Ont., and died from her injuries five days later in a Detroit hospital.

Quick had been in custody since he was arrested and charged by provincial police in March 2015.

Quick said he was relieved as he walked out of court beside his lawyer.

Defence lawyer Pat Ducharme said the Crown made the right decision.

"There were weaknesses in the evidence of the prosecution that were straight forward and obvious and sometimes it would be an easier decision for prosecution to proceed and just let it fall on the shoulders of the jurors," said Ducharme.

Assistant Crown Brian Manarin said "it was physically impossible by the timeline for Quick to have stolen the van."