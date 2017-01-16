Canada’s embassy to celebrate Trump’s inauguration with exclusive party, poutine

WASHINGTON—No, Donald, not Putin. Poutine.

Canada’s embassy in Washington, D.C., is celebrating Donald Trump’s Friday inauguration with an invitation-only “tailgate” party featuring delectable Canadian cuisine — “including but not limited to poutine, British Columbia salmon, Canadian beef, and tourtière,” embassy spokeswoman Christine Constantin said in an email.

There might be tasty surprises. The 2013 party for Barack Obama’s second inauguration involved Tim Hortons coffee, Molson beer, Crown Royal whisky, and BeaverTails.

The embassy shindig is always one of the most sought-after tickets of America’s celebration of democracy. Partly because Americans like Canadians, sure, but mostly because of its unsurpassed view of the parade route. The Arthur Erickson building on Pennsylvania Ave. is the only embassy located between the White House and the Capitol.

The party has been held since Bill Clinton’s inauguration in 1993, though it hasn’t always been a “tailgate.” Canadian diplomats this time expect 1,800 guests, including bigshots in politics, diplomacy and business. Newt Gingrich, a prominent Trump ally and the former speaker of the House of Representatives, has shown up for three inaugurations in a row.

Most of the guests will hang out in the embassy courtyard and indoor Canada Room and theatre, watching Trump’s swearing-in and inaugural address on television screens. The elite among the elite will get to have brunch with Ambassador David MacNaughton on the 6th floor, which offers majestic views of the Capitol.

Like most of official Washington’s social events, this one serves a political purpose. Canada’s schmoozing with U.S. power brokers may be especially critical at a time when the incoming president is vowing to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, impose new import taxes, pursue “Buy American, Hire American” economic policy and change the U.S. relationship with its military allies.

“Hosting an event at our embassy gives Canada an excellent opportunity to welcome important guests, further build on our relationships and continue to advance Canada’s interests in the United States,” Constantin said.