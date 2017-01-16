Man charged with first-degree murder in woman's death north of Montreal

JOLIETTE, Que. — A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and criminal harassment in the death of a woman north of Montreal.

Max Aubin, 21, was arraigned by videoconference today from his hospital bed.

The body of Mylene Laliberte, 24, was found last Friday night in the basement of a triplex in Saint-Lin-Laurentides.

Aubin was arrested Sunday.