Pierre Moreau becomes Quebec treasury board minister after lengthy illness
QUEBEC — One of Premier Philippe Couillard's key ministers has been named treasury board minister after a lengthy illness.
Pierre Moreau replaces Finance Minister Carlos Leitao, who had been doing double duty.
Couillard made the announcement in Quebec Cty this morning.
Moreau stepped aside as education minister last February but stayed in cabinet as junior finance minister as he fought a serious infection.
The 59-year-old Moreau represents the Montreal-area riding of Chateauguay and previously headed the municipal affairs and public security departments.