Thief abandons stolen truck after noticing child in back seat, police say

TRENTON, Ont. — Police are seeking the public's assistance in finding a man who allegedly stole a truck in Trenton, Ont., and then abandoned it after noticing a child in the back seat.

Provincial police say the vehicle was left unlocked and running in a variety store parking lot on Saturday afternoon and a man got inside and drove away.

It was abandoned moments later just around the corner, and police say they believe it was because the man saw the child in the back seat.

Police have not released the age and gender of the child, but say no one was injured.

The suspect is described as about 30 to 35 years old, and anyone with any information is asked to contact police.