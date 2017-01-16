University of Lethbridge complaining to human rights commission over prof
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A University of Lethbridge professor says the university is taking him to the Alberta Human Rights Commission over comments Jewish groups have called anti-Semitic.
Anthony Hall was suspended without pay in October following comments he made in online articles and videos suggesting there was a Zionist connection to the 9/11 attacks and that the events of the Holocaust should be up for debate
Hall — who has taught Native American studies, liberal education and globalization over his 26 years at the university — says last week he received a letter from university president Michael Mahon dated Dec. 19 informing him of the complaint.
In the letter, which Hall provided to The Canadian Press, Mahon writes that a review has suggested the professor has engaged in a series of actions that could contravene the Alberta Human Rights Act.
Mahon says in the letter that Hall's pay has been reinstated because the complaints process could stretch on for a long time.
Hall, who has been defended by the university's faculty association and the Canadian Association of University Teachers, says the university's complaint is a way for administration to get around the faculty's collective agreement.