2 masked men armed with hammers rob Newmarket, Ont., jewelry store: police

NEWMARKET, Ont. — Police say they're looking for two suspects after hammer-wielding men robbed a jewelry store north of Toronto.

York Regional police say the men entered a Newmarket, Ont., jewelry store on Monday afternoon and began smashing display cases with hammers.

They say the men — whose faces were covered with black balaclavas — quickly scooped up the contents of the cases and fled on foot before police arrived.

Investigators say the store employees were not injured.