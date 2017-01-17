Alberta man sentenced to 9 years in prison for luring, sexually assaulting boy
RED DEER, Alta. — A central Alberta man has been sentenced to nine years in jail for sexually assaulting a teenage boy.
Nathan Pixley, 24, of Innisfail, was arrested last August after RCMP launched an investigation into the sexual assault and luring of a 13-year-old boy.
Police said Pixley and the boy connected via social media and didn't know each other before that.
Pixley pleaded guilty to charges of luring a child, sexual assault, and obtaining sex services of a child in Red Deer court this week.
Alberta Justice says Pixley was sentenced to three years on each count to be served consecutively.
Several other charges were withdrawn.
