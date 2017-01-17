Another woman was in the room during 'awkward' medical exam, witness testifies

GATINEAU, Que. — The court martial of a former petty officer accused of breach of trust and sexual assault has been told another woman was in the room during what a female witness described as an awkward medical exam.

The hearing entered its second day today with testimony from a Navy lieutenant who said she underwent an inappropriate exam after being recruited into the military in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Former petty officer James Wilks is accused of several incidents of breach of trust and one count of sexual assault in connection with complaints filed by women in Thunder Bay, London and Windsor, Ont.

From 1984 until early 2011, Wilks worked as a medical assistant and medical technician at Canadian Forces recruiting centres, where his main function revolved around the medical screening of recruits.

His lawyer has argued that the female complainants in the case fabricated their testimony, suggesting they are out to reap financial gain through suing Wilks and the Defence Department.