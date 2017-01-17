Jacques Corriveau's sentencing on sponsorship fraud conviction set for Jan. 25

MONTREAL — An ex-Liberal organizer convicted of fraud related to the federal sponsorship scandal will be sentenced Jan. 25.

Jacques Corriveau wasn't present in a Montreal courtroom today as lawyers finalized a division of his assets to repay the amount he owes the federal government.

His trial heard he pocketed roughly $7 million in kickbacks tied to sponsorship contracts given to Liberal-friendly companies.

A jury found Corriveau, 83, guilty of three charges in November: fraud against the government, forgery and laundering proceeds of crime.

Corriveau's lawyer has appealed the conviction.