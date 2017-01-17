Jacques Corriveau's sentencing on sponsorship fraud conviction set for Jan. 25
MONTREAL — An ex-Liberal organizer convicted of fraud related to the federal sponsorship scandal will be sentenced Jan. 25.
Jacques Corriveau wasn't present in a Montreal courtroom today as lawyers finalized a division of his assets to repay the amount he owes the federal government.
His trial heard he pocketed roughly $7 million in kickbacks tied to sponsorship contracts given to Liberal-friendly companies.
A jury found Corriveau, 83, guilty of three charges in November: fraud against the government, forgery and laundering proceeds of crime.
Corriveau's lawyer has appealed the conviction.
The Crown has suggested Corriveau serve between three and five years behind bars. The defence has countered with a sentence in the community, citing his age and the lengthy delay in his case getting to trial.