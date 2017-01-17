Man arrested for allegedly posing as Justin Bieber, soliciting nude photos from 9-year-old

A man has been arrested for allegedly posing as Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and soliciting nude photos from a nine-year-old girl, according to TMZ.

Bryan Asrary is alleged to have found the girl in 2014 when she was viewing Bieber’s Instagram page. TMZ reports he sent a direct message to the girl, claiming he knew the young celebrity and could arrange an online meeting.

He then posed as Bieber himself, coercing and threatening her into sending nude photos and video, according to media reports.



Asrary was only arrested after he tried to contact the girl again and threatened to make the photos public. The girl reported the situation to her mother, who contacted police.