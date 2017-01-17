Man, boy charged after 17-year-old girl allegedly taken to Thunder Bay, Ont.
THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a man and a boy from the Toronto area have been charged with human trafficking following an investigation into a missing girl from southern Ontario.
They say the investigation began on Jan. 9 and the 17-year-old girl was located by officers and safely returned to her hometown.
Police say the missing person investigation then generated a multi-jurisdictional investigation into human trafficking.
Investigators say a 20-year-old man was arrested in Thunder Bay on Jan. 14 and has been charged with trafficking in persons under 18.
They say the boy was arrested on Monday by Peel Regional Police and is charged with trafficking in persons under 18 years, procuring, living on the avails of prostitution of a person under 18, and distribution of child pornography.