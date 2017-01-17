Man, boy charged after 17-year-old girl allegedly taken to Thunder Bay, Ont.

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a man and a boy from the Toronto area have been charged with human trafficking following an investigation into a missing girl from southern Ontario.

They say the investigation began on Jan. 9 and the 17-year-old girl was located by officers and safely returned to her hometown.

Police say the missing person investigation then generated a multi-jurisdictional investigation into human trafficking.

Investigators say a 20-year-old man was arrested in Thunder Bay on Jan. 14 and has been charged with trafficking in persons under 18.