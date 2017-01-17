Newfoundland officer in shooting inquiry confused Don Dunphy with comic YouTube rapper

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Newfoundland police officer who shot and killed Don Dunphy at his home on Easter Sunday 2015 says he at first had him confused with the dirt bike riding gibberish rapper Donnie Dumphy.

Dumphy is a comic character, a hit on YouTube and star of the movie "Donnie Dumphy: How to be Deadly."

Smyth says he was off duty on Good Friday when staff in then-premier Paul Davis's office flagged a tweet by Don Dunphy, an injured worker who aired his frustrations on social media.

Smyth says he spent an hour the next day going through a year of Dunphy's tweets, some of which he found "aggressive" and not based in reality.

Smyth says in the days before the fatal shooting, he did not mention Dunphy to Davis as it was too early in the threat assessment.

Smyth told investigators that Dunphy had invited him in but suddenly aimed a rifle at him as the conversation became heated.