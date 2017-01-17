Police watchdog investigates death at traffic stop in Clarington, Ont.

CLARINGTON, Ont. — The province's police watchdog says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Clarington, Ont.

In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit says their probe stems from an incident that began with a traffic stop Tuesday evening by Durham Regional Police officers on Highway 115, north of Taunton Road.

The SIU says after an interaction with officers, the man then ran across the highway and was struck by a pickup truck.

The man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five general investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.