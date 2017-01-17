Tory leadership hopeful Maxime Bernier gets support from second Quebec-based MP

QUEBEC — Conservative leadership hopeful Maxime Bernier has added the support of a second Quebec-based MP.

Beauport-Limoilou MP Alupa Clarke is the latest Conservative to endorse Bernier's leadership bid.

Clarke is a former Canadian Forces member who was elected in 2015 in the Quebec City-area riding.

Jacques Gourde is the other MP from Quebec who is backing Bernier.

Fellow Quebec MPs Sylvie Boucher, Alain Rayes, Luc Berthold and Pierre Paul-Hus threw their weight behind Andrew Scheer last week.

Three others have not declared who they support while deputy leader Denis Lebel will stay neutral.

Steven Blaney, like Bernier, is also seeking the leadership. In all, there are 13 candidates, with a deadline to register in late February.