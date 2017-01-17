Trudeau says he may not wish political leadership on his young daughter

FREDERICTON — The prime minister says he may not encourage his young daughter to carry on the family tradition of political leadership.

Justin Trudeau was at a town hall in Fredericton when he was asked by a little girl what his eight-year-old daughter Ella-Grace wants to be when she grows up.

He said her interests vary weekly, going from being a teacher like her dad to being a rock star or princess, but don't seem to include the prime ministership at this point.

But Trudeau joked that his father — former prime minister Pierre Trudeau — often said the "family already gave" in terms of public service before the younger Trudeau entered politics.

Trudeau added he didn't know if he'd "wish it on a third generation," saying his tells his daughter and sons that she can be "absolutely anything she wants to be when she grows up."