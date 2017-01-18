Canadians prefer road tolls to tax hikes to pay for infrastructure: poll

Road tolls tend to linger on the third rail of Canadian politics, but a new poll suggests public support may be higher than thought.

A Nanos survey released Wednesday morning suggests two thirds of Canadians would prefer road tolls pay for infrastructure projects rather than tax hikes or increased deficit spending.

The trend throughout the poll suggests that Canadians do not think governments are investing enough in public infrastructure, but we are also reluctant to shoulder the extra costs. A majority of those surveyed said they would support private-public partnerships to repair eroding infrastructure or to pay for new projects.

However, while Canadians may be OK with the private sector chipping in on the bill for public transit, nearly 60 per cent of them are opposed to private management of it.

The seeming disconnect between the appetite for public spending and the appetite for new taxes could be partially explained by skepticism about government waste. Fewer than one in five Canadians believe public money is effectively spent on public projects.

But public-private partnerships may not be the panacea they’re made out to be. A 2014 report from Ontario’s auditor-general said the provincial Liberals’ fondness for public-private partnerships cost the public purse an extra $8 billion.

Bonnie Lysyk said the ballooning price tags were due to the higher costs of private sector financing, noting that governments can borrow money much more cheaply.

Concerns About Government Waste

The survey seemingly backs up Vancouver’s experience with its 2015 plebiscite on implementing a dedicated tax for transit expansion.

Voters overwhelmingly rejected the 0.5 per cent sales tax that would have helped foot the bill for a 10-year, $7.5-billion transit expansion plan. The victorious No side, led by the Canadian Taxpayer Federation, repeatedly accused TransLink, the region’s transit authority, of wasteful spending throughout the referendum.

Vancouver's Mayor Gregor Robertson said the plebiscite’s rejection — which also revealed a stark difference between older and younger Vancouverites — left him with “no Plan B.”

“Mayors have been unanimous in stating that property tax is not an option to fund the plan,” Robertson said.

For his part, TransLink's CEO at the time said the plebiscite was the "worst possible approach" to seek public approval for the new tax.



The Road Tolls Question

If the Vancouver plebiscite backs up the survey's split when it comes to desire for and skepticism of government spending, perhaps Toronto will step up to test its findings on road tolls.

In December, Toronto City Council voted 32-9 to further explore Mayor John Tory’s plan to toll the city’s Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway. A survey of Torontonians also found them supportive of the plan, as long as the revenue was dedicated to transit expansion.

The mayor, who had previously opposed tolls, said he made “an honest choice” on ways to expand service in the transit-starved city while cutting back on its chronic gridlock.

“How are we going to pay for the transit that we so badly need, to fix traffic and to make sure the economy stays strong,” Tory said ahead of the council vote.

“Because the dishonest choice is to say, ‘Let’s do nothing and hope for the best.’”

Toronto's council recently approved a controversial rebuild of a lightly used portion of the Gardiner Expressway at a cost of at least $3.6 billion, a price tag that is at risk of climbing even higher.



Similar to the mayors in Metro Vancouver, however, talk of property tax hikes to foot the bill is anathema in Toronto politics.

The Survey