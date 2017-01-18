Ontario man accused of hitting neighbour with sledgehammer

ARTHUR, Ont. — Police have arrested a 57-year-old man from Arthur, Ont. who they allege assaulted his neighbour with a sledgehammer over the volume of his music.

Wellington County Provincial Police say they were called to the scene in the early evening over the weekend.

They say a 40-year-old man was sitting with friends on his porch and listening to music when his neighbour began banging on the wall.

They say the victim went to the neighbour's door, at which point he was allegedly struck in the face with a sledgehammer.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.