Possible leak related to new fleet might have sparked admiral’s removal

OTTAWA—A possible leak of sensitive data around plans to build a new fleet of warships appears to have sparked Vice-Admiral Mark Norman’s sudden removal as second-in-command of Canada’s military, Torstar News Service has learned.

While the Defence Department continues to refuse to comment on Norman’s sudden ouster, industry sources say it appears tied to the ongoing — and controversial — $26-billion program to refit the Royal Canadian Navy with new warships to replace frigates and destroyers.

It was revealed Monday that Gen. Jonathan Vance, the chief of defence staff, had removed Norman from his post as the vice-chief of defence staff. The Globe and Mail has reported that it was related to an alleged leak of classified information.

On Tuesday, defence industry sources told Torstar that the alleged leak is likely tied to the Canadian Surface Combatant program to build a new fleet of vessels to replace destroyers and frigates, with the goal of influencing the ultimate choice of ships.

“It’s not necessarily a better product. It’s the product that the navy believes they should have,” said one source.

Another source said the investigation has been underway since before Christmas.

The Defence Department refused to comment on those allegations Tuesday.

But the allegations of leaked information are already raising questions about the fairness of the competitive process and, if true, would spell more trouble for an already troubled program.

“It should sink the program and I don’t even think the government sees this coming,” an industry source said.

In a 2015 interview with CBC News, Norman, who was head of the navy at the time, expressed frustration with the ballooning cost of the program, saying it was certain to top $30 billion, and he worried that the navy could be left without the capabilities it needs.

He said in the original estimates for the project’s costs, “we got a lot of it wrong.”

Vance, who has been travelling out of the country and returns Thursday, issued a statement Tuesday that did little to shed light on his reasons for removing Norman from his position.

“I understand there is a great deal of speculation surrounding the circumstances that led to my decision with regards to VAdm Mark Norman. For privacy considerations I am unable to provide further information,” Vance said in his statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also refused to provide any insights into the decision.

“The chief of defence staff took a decision and this government supports Gen. Vance in the decision that he took and I have nothing further to say on this at this time,” Trudeau told reporters during a stop in Fredericton, N.B.

He sought to downplay any suggestions that the alleged Defence Department leak would upset Canada’s relations with its allies.

“We continue to engage with our allies on an ongoing basis to demonstrate the seriousness with which take issues of security because it’s essential for the co-operation, the collaboration we have not just with our five eyes allies but indeed with partners around the world,” Trudeau said, referring to the intelligence-sharing alliance.

Still, Norman’s abrupt removal has sent seismic waves through the Defence Department and the allegation of leaked classified information has only added to the shock.

“It’s bred into us from the day we join the military. The rules and regulations, we’re reminded of it every because of the material we deal with,” one former officer said Tuesday.

“Everything is classified, even things that are unclassified. That’s still a classification,” he told Torstar.