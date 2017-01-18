The Wednesday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Wednesday, Jan. 18

———

CENTRAL BANK SIGNALS WARNING AHEAD OF TRUMP: The Bank of Canada is warning there will be "material consequences" for the economy if protectionist policies under U.S. president-elect Donald Trump come to fruition. The central bank released its latest monetary policy report on Wednesday, offering its first updated forecasts and broad economic assessment since the November election victory by Trump, who will be sworn in Friday. It also held its benchmark interest rate at 0.5 per cent, as expected, though central bank governor Stephen Poloz later told a news conference later that a rate cut "remains on the table." The quarterly document was published amid bleak warnings from experts about the potential fallout for Canada from Trump's promised policies. Leaders around the world have been scrambling to gauge what shape Trump's changes could take as well as when — and if — they will be implemented.

———

KEVIN O'LEARY TO RUN FOR TORY LEADERSHIP: Kevin O'Leary has announced he is running for the Conservative leadership, suggesting that as a businessman, he is better qualified that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to work with president-elect Donald Trump. O'Leary said he intended to run in a video posted to his Facebook page Wednesday morning, moments before making the official announcement on CTV. In a statement, O'Leary said Canadians need a prime minister who will kickstart the economy and support business — particularly in light of political changes in the United States. O'Leary — an author and financial guru who became known to many Canadians as a judge on the CBC-TV show "Dragons' Den" — will be competing against 13 other candidates, including MPs Kellie Leitch, Maxime Bernier and Steven Blaney. Those already in the race faced off in a French-language debate Tuesday night in Quebec City.

———

U.S. CHALLENGES SALES OF B.C. WINES IN GROCERY STORES: The sale of B.C. wines in some of the province's grocery stores is being challenged by the United States government as a breach of Canada's commitments to the World Trade Organization. The American government says the decision to allow only B.C. wines to be sold in grocery stores is damaging to U.S. wine makers. U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman says the province's regulations provide a substantial competitive advantage for B.C. wines. The U.S. has sent a letter to the Canadian government asking for consultations as a first step in trying to resolve the dispute. If that fails, the U.S. says it may request that the WTO establish a dispute settlement panel. B.C. amended legislation in April 2015 to allow wine sales in grocery stories and held an auction for licences about a year later.

———

TRUDEAU TAPS ANDREW LESLIE TO WORK ON U.S. Andrew Leslie, a retired-general-turned-Liberal-MP, has been recruited by the prime minister to help boost ties with the incoming American administration, especially the handful of former generals getting top jobs under president-elect Donald Trump. Having named trade specialist Chrystia Freeland to be minister of foreign affairs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Leslie as her parliamentary secretary, to give her a connection to the former military men in Washington. Leslie will have special responsibilities for the Canada-U.S. relationship. The Washington file has become increasingly complex with the arrival of the often-unpredictable Trump. Leslie, currently the chief government whip, developed close relationships with senior U.S. generals during his time in the military, including as a commander in Afghanistan. Leslie was first elected to Parliament in 2015, in the Ottawa-area riding of Orleans. He spent 35 years in the Canadian Forces, retiring as a lieutenant-general.

———

ILLICIT DRUG TOLL REACHES 914 IN B.C.: British Columbia reached a new peak of 914 illicit drug overdose deaths last year with the arrival of the deadly opioid fentanyl. The figure is almost 80 per cent higher than the 510 overdose deaths due to illicit drugs in 2015. The BC Coroners Service says December was the worst month at 142 deaths, the highest ever recovered in a month. The B.C. government declared a public-health emergency last April in response to the crisis, setting off a series of preventative measures to try to slow the death toll. The B.C. Centre For Disease Control launched a take-home naloxone program for residents to reverse the effects of opioids. The government also announced late last year that overdose prevention sites would be established in communities across the province where people could take illicit drugs while being monitored by trained professionals equipped with naloxone.

———

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT GEORGE H.W. BUSH IN INTENSIVE CARE: Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted Wednesday to the intensive care unit of a Houston, Texas, hospital with pneumonia, and his wife, Barbara, was hospitalized as a precaution after suffering fatigue and coughing, a spokesman said. The 92-year-old former president, who had been hospitalized since Saturday, underwent a procedure "to protect and clear his airway that required sedation," family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. Bush was stable and resting comfortably at Houston Methodist Hospital, where he was to stay for observation, the statement said. His son, former President George W. Bush, still plans to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this week even though his parents have been hospitalized. Freddy Ford, a spokesman for the younger Bush, said Wednesday that the 43rd president expects to be in Washington on Friday and doesn't plan to travel to Houston.

———

TRUDEAU ON THE HOT SEAT AMID LANGUAGE CONTROVERSY: Quebec's deep-rooted linguistic tensions flared up in unlikely fashion Wednesday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was forced to explain why he refused to answer questions in English at a town hall meeting. The controversy erupted when Trudeau answered English questions in French on Tuesday night — including one about how English speakers could get help to gain access to mental health services. "Thank you for using our country's two official languages, but since we're in Quebec I'll respond in French," Trudeau told a woman at a town hall meeting in Sherbrooke. His unilingual performance drew an angry response from groups that represent Quebec anglophones, with some calling on the prime minister to apologize for showing what they called disrespect toward the English speakers in the audience.

———

LEAD LEGAL COUNSEL ANNOUNCED FOR INQUIRY: Susan Vella, a lawyer with extensive experience in representing victims of sexual trauma has been named lead counsel for the inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women. An award-winning Toronto lawyer, she will be responsible for building the inquiry's legal team. Formal hearings are expected to begin in spring 2017. Vella has worked on behalf of a number of First Nation survivors of sexual abuse and the residential schools system. Prevalent sexual abuse in indigenous communities — an issue documented in a months-long investigation by The Canadian Press — is expected to be a central theme during the inquiry process The Liberal government has earmarked $53.8 million over two years for the inquiry.

———

FIRST RESPONDERS TESTIFYING AT GARLAND TRIAL DESCRIBE BLOOD AT CRIME SCENE: Calgary police testifying at the trial of Douglas Garland said they had hoped that a five-year-old boy would be found alive after he and his grandparents were initially reported missing. Garland, 56, is on trial on three counts of first-degree murder after Alvin Liknes, his wife, Kathy, and their grandson Nathan O'Brien went missing in 2014. The bodies of the three victims have not been recovered. The 11-man, three-woman jury heard from the first responders to the Liknes family home after their disappearance. Officers told the court they found a large amount of blood throughout the Liknes house — as well as a bloody dumbell and a loose tooth.

———