Arlene Dickinson slams Kevin O’Leary for ‘total lack of empathy’

Kevin O’Leary’s a narcissistic, opportunistic self-promoter who lacks empathy and who’d be a bust at prime minister, his former co-star on the reality show Dragons’ Den says.

O’Leary announced this week he’s running for the Conservative leadership, and he clearly can’t count on the vote of Arlene Dickinson, who worked alongside him for seven years on the television show.

“You get a window into somebody’s character by the way they treat people, particularly those who are vulnerable and need help or guidance,” Dickinson wrote in an article for cbc.ca.

“Kevin’s total lack of empathy toward these Canadians who put their heart and soul on the line, I can assure you, was genuine,” wrote Dickinson, a Calgary-based entrepreneur and best-selling author.

Dickinson said in an interview with CBC that O’Leary went so far as to chide her for showing compassion towards others.

“You have to have compassion and empathy and that’s something I never saw him use,” she said later in a CBC interview.

“The only filter Kevin ever applied was whether or not he was going to make money.”

O’Leary told the Star in an interview that his past decade of public comments were great television, but shouldn’t necessarily be considered his positions as he runs for leadership.

“Absurd policy, great television,” O’Leary said of his 2014 comments that it was “fantastic” that 85 people owned as much as the 3.5 billion poorest in the world, as it would inspire the poor to get rich.

Dickinson said O’Leary is like incoming U.S. president Donald Trump through “the bravado, the lack of awareness of other people’s circumstances, the desire to have it all about himself.”

She left little doubt she’s not seeking a spot on his campaign team.

“I don’t want a leader that’s only in it for themselves,” she wrote. “I do not want a leader who will cut and run when it’s in his best interest. I don’t want a leader who views our country as nothing more than a balance sheet.”

She said there are other leadership candidates to choose from.