Canada's highest court refuses to hear appeal from disgraced B.C. doctor

OTTAWA — Canada's highest court will not hear an appeal from a former British Columbia doctor who wants the Correctional Service of Canada to move him to a minimum security prison and strip his file of all references to sexual behaviour.

Josephakis Charalambous wanted the Supreme Court of Canada to consider if the Correctional Service can treat allegations concerning an offender as proven facts when making decisions about the offender's case.

Charalambous is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 19-year-old Sian Simmonds of Surrey in 1993.

A hired killer shot her in the face and arm and clubbed her repeatedly with the butt of a gun after she and her sister filed allegations with the B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons that Charalambous had sexually assaulted them.

After his murder conviction, charges of sexual assault, mainly involving former patients of Charalambous, were stayed and the high court says his conviction was not of a sexual nature, but the Correctional Service relied on previous information to label him a sexual offender.