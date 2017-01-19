Inmate from federal facility in Laval, Que., dies in custody

LAVAL, Que. — An inmate from a federal facility in Laval, Que., has died.

Federal corrections officials will only say Philip Joseph Malouin, 58, died while in their custody on Jan. 17.

A news release says Malouin was serving time at the Federal Training Centre in Laval.

The release gives no details of the circumstances surrounding his death.

He was serving a sentence for second-degree murder.

The release says police and the coroner have been notified and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances.