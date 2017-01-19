Inmate from federal facility in Laval, Que., dies in custody
LAVAL, Que. — An inmate from a federal facility in Laval, Que., has died.
Federal corrections officials will only say Philip Joseph Malouin, 58, died while in their custody on Jan. 17.
A news release says Malouin was serving time at the Federal Training Centre in Laval.
The release gives no details of the circumstances surrounding his death.
He was serving a sentence for second-degree murder.
The release says police and the coroner have been notified and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances.
The Federal Training Centre has both medium and minimum security inmates and houses a total of 805 offenders.
