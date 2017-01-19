P.E.I. premier takes aim at outlaw motorcycle gangs moving into province

CHARLOTTETOWN — The P.E.I. government says it is moving to deter outlaw motorcycle gangs from setting up on the Island.

Premier Wade MacLauchlan said at a news conference today that he is looking at legislative and regulatory amendments to ban gang colours in bars, make the construction of fortified buildings illegal and regulate the sale of body armour.

Members affiliated with an Ontario Hells Angels chapter set up shop on Prince Edward Island last month.

MacLauchlan, who is also the justice minister, announced two proposed resolutions, including those legislative amendments and limiting any public or financial support to members of outlaw motorcycle gangs involved in criminal activities.

Police say they have seen an increased presence of the gangs in Atlantic Canada and are gathering intelligence on their activities on the Island.