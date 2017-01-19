Prominent Canadians call out the PM on commitment to change electoral system

OTTAWA — Former chief elections officer Jean-Pierre Kingsley wants the federal government to hit the gas pedal on electoral reform, now that there's a road map for replacing the current first-past-the-post voting system.

Kingsley is part of a group of prominent Canadians who are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to get on with changing the way people choose their government.

The 26-member group includes artist Robert Bateman, singer-songwriter Neil Young and former Harper government strategist Guy Giorno.

Kingsley wants the government to get serious about the plan for so-called proportional representation, the system that was recommended amid much controversy by a special Commons committee last month.

With just 34 months before the next general election, Kingsley says newly appointed Democratic Institutions Minister Karen Gould should bring forward a bill by May.

Trudeau promised during the last election campaign that the 2015 vote would be the last held under first-past-the-post, although he has since shown signs of backing away from that commitment.