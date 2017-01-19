Quebec hikes minimum wage to $11.25 as of May 1
QUEBEC — The Quebec government is increasing the province's minimum wage to $11.25 from $10.75.
The hike will be effective May 1.
Labour Minister Dominique Vien made the announcement in Quebec City this morning.
