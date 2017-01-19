Quebec solidaire's Francoise David quitting politics immediately
MONTREAL — One of the three elected members of the left-wing Quebec solidaire is quitting politics.
Francoise David says she no longer has the strength to carry on and wants to avoid a burnout.
David, 69, is one of Quebec solidaire's founding members and has represented the Montreal riding of Gouin since 2012.
Her resignation is effective immediately.
She told a news conference this morning she will not accept the departure bonus to which she is entitled.
David previously served as president of the main Quebec women's federation between 1994 and 2001.
