Quebec solidaire's Francoise David quitting politics immediately

MONTREAL — One of the three elected members of the left-wing Quebec solidaire is quitting politics.

Francoise David says she no longer has the strength to carry on and wants to avoid a burnout.

David, 69, is one of Quebec solidaire's founding members and has represented the Montreal riding of Gouin since 2012.

Her resignation is effective immediately.

She told a news conference this morning she will not accept the departure bonus to which she is entitled.