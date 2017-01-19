Roberta Bondar marks 25 years since becoming Canada's first woman in space

For eight days in January 1992, Roberta Bondar circled the Earth aboard the Shuttle Discovery — becoming Canada's first woman in space — and exactly 25 years later she continues to explore the planet.

The shuttle mission — which launched January 22, 1992 — to study the effects of space flight on the human body, helped set the direction for Bondar's life.

As a neurologist, she concentrated on the science and got to see the Earth in a way that only a select few ever get to do.

During the flight, Bondar said she was returning to Earth knowing there was "no boring place on the planet."

Since then, Bondar said in an interview to mark the anniversary, she has continued the work she began on the shuttle, and uses her photography and writing in an effort to get people excited about the environment.