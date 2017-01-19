Teen pleads not guilty to charges in shooting of 16-year-old Newfoundland boy

GRAND BANK, N.L. — A teenage boy charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Newfoundland has pleaded not guilty to all charges related to the incident on New Year's Eve.

Police say officers were called to the town of Brookside at around 11 p.m. after a 16-year-old boy was shot at close range in his upper chest.

He was airlifted to a hospital in St. John's with serious injuries and remains in hospital, but is expected to recover.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm and breach of recognizance.

He appeared in Grand Bank provincial court on Wednesday, pleading not guilty to all of the offences and is due back in court on May 16.

A 33-year-old is also facing charges in connection with the incident, including criminal negligence causing bodily harm and careless use of a firearm.