Trudeau appoints Quebec MP Pablo Rodriguez as chief government whip

OTTAWA — Pablo Rodriguez, MP for the Montreal riding of Honore-Mercier, has been named chief government whip in the House of Commons.

Rodriguez replaces Andrew Leslie, who was named parliamentary secretary to the minister of foreign affairs earlier this week.

The new whip was first elected to the Commons in 2004 and re-elected twice before losing his seat in 2011.

He returned to the Commons in the election of 2015 and was appointed parliamentary secretary to the minister of infrastructure and communities.

Among other things, the chief whip monitors attendance in the Commons, organizes speaking lists for debates, allocates members' offices and ensures the caucus is ready for votes.

The job carries a stipend of $30,500 on top of the regular MP salary.

Justin Trudeau says Rodriguez is an experienced parliamentarian well suited for the job.