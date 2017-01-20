Alberta premier unveils new protections for Castle Wildland Provincial Park

PINCHER CREEK, Alta. — Alberta is announcing final boundaries for a pair of protected areas in southwestern Alberta and is moving to phase out off-highway vehicles in the region.

Premier Rachel Notley has announced the Castle Wildland Provincial Park and the new Castle Provincial Park will preserve 103,000 hectares of mountains and foothills.

Notley says off-highway vehicles will not be allowed within the new Castle boundary.

The area has been heavily used by such vehicles and scientists say they're damaging the landscape's ability to support wildlife such as grizzly bears.