Alberta woman charged in crash that killed woman, 2 kids, in northern Alberta

DRIFTPILE, Alta. — A 58-year-old Alberta woman has been charged in a crash that killed a mother and her two children in May.

Mounties say an SUV struck a car on a bridge on Highway 2 near the Driftpile First Nation before also hitting a van, which caught fire.

Bertha Giroux, 36, and her two children, Keegan, 11, and nine-month-old Grace were killed.

A bystander was able to pull out four-year-old Kira Giroux, who was transported to the Edmonton Children's Hospital for treatment of a broken bone.

The two 17-year-old occupants of the car were treated by EMS on scene and released with minor injuries.