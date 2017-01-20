Alberta woman charged in crash that killed woman, 2 kids, in northern Alberta
DRIFTPILE, Alta. — A 58-year-old Alberta woman has been charged in a crash that killed a mother and her two children in May.
Mounties say an SUV struck a car on a bridge on Highway 2 near the Driftpile First Nation before also hitting a van, which caught fire.
Bertha Giroux, 36, and her two children, Keegan, 11, and nine-month-old Grace were killed.
A bystander was able to pull out four-year-old Kira Giroux, who was transported to the Edmonton Children's Hospital for treatment of a broken bone.
The two 17-year-old occupants of the car were treated by EMS on scene and released with minor injuries.
Edna Jean Smith of Grande Prairie is to appear in High Prairie provincial court on Jan. 30 on charges of criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.