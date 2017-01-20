Breakdown of annual inflation rate in December for selected Canadian cities
OTTAWA — Canada's national annual inflation rate was 1.5 per cent in December, Statistics Canada said Friday. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):
— St. John's, N.L., 4.1 per cent (3.8)
— Charlottetown-Summerside, 1.2 (1.6)
— Halifax, 1.4 (1.3)
— Saint John, N.B., 2.2 (2.5)
— Quebec, 0.6 (0.6)
— Montreal, 0.6 (0.6)
— Ottawa, 1.4 (1.2)
— Toronto, 2.2 (2.0)
— Thunder Bay, Ont., 1.4 (1.3)
— Winnipeg, 1.1 (0.2)
— Regina, 0.7 (0.0)
— Saskatoon, 0.6 (0.2)
— Edmonton, 1.1 (0.2)
— Calgary, 0.9 (0.1)
— Vancouver, 1.9 (1.5)
— Victoria, 1.9 (1.6)
